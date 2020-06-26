Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Apple Acquires Israeli Neo-Noir Series ‘Losing Alice’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Apple Acquires Israeli Neo-Noir Series ‘Losing Alice’

Losing Alice
Dori Media/YouTube

Apple TV+ has picked up its second Israeli drama series this month after taking the global rights to neo-noir thriller Losing Alice.

Apple has partnered with Dori Media on the eight-part show, which is currently airing on HOT in Israel. It premiered at the We Are One: A Global Film Festival and was part of the Cannes Series lineup.

Using flashbacks and flashforwards, Losing Alice tells the story of female film director, Alice (Ayelet Zurer), who feels her powers are waning after having a family.

She meets mysterious young screenwriter Sophie (Lihi Kornowski) on a train and becomes obsessed with her, opening up issues of jealousy, guilt and a fear of aging. The series is created, written, and directed by Sigal Avin.

Apple’s acquisition of Losing Alice follows its deal to co-produce Israel-Iran espionage thriller Tehran. Distributed by Cineflix Rights, the eight-part series features young Israeli actress Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent undertaking her very first mission in Iran’s capital.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad