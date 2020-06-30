APA Adds More Pandemic Furloughs & Salary Reductions, Board Members Take Biggest Hit

While movie theaters seem poised to open in the next month, and production is starting back up slowly, the debilitating impact of being slammed shut since March is still taking a toll, and money still is not yet coming in. In light of ongoing complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, APA just announced to staff that it has implemented additional furloughs and salary reductions, with APA board members experiencing the biggest decreases.

The exact number is not disclosed, but all furloughed employees will retain their elected health benefits and other resources through the summer, after which time they will reassess the affects of the pandemic on the industry. According to sources, President and CEO, Jim Gosnell, addressed the agency’s Partners on an all-hands Zoom conference on Tuesday and sent out the following memo to staff following the meeting, which Deadline obtained.

Dear Colleagues,

First of all, please know that all of you have been top of my mind in my thoughts and in my heart 24/7 as we continue to navigate the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the entertainment industry and our world. I have so much pride in our APA family, our colleagues and our clients, and I truly believe in each of you and everything you do.

Like so many companies across the globe, this is truly the most difficult period in our 58-year history. We had hoped the salary reductions and other adjustments we had implemented in March would be sufficient to address the unprecedented shutdown of our industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. But after much agonizing and anguish, in addition to the recent spikes across the country and delays to planned re-openings, we now must take additional steps to ensure our future.

To achieve this, we will be making further adjustments to our workforce that includes furloughs and salary reductions, with APA board members experiencing the biggest decreases. All furloughed employees will retain their elected health benefits and other resources through the summer, after which time we will revisit these adjustments. Your department heads or supervisor will reach out to you directly with further details. You will continue to have APA resources for any questions and may reach out to them or me at any time.

I am genuinely sorry for all our colleagues being affected, but we must take these extraordinarily difficult steps to protect and preserve as many positions as possible during these unprecedented times. We are hopeful that today’s additional measures will be short-lived, remain cautiously optimistic that things will start to improve as soon as possible with opportunities for all to return to APA, on the other side of this pandemic, tackling our new normal stronger and more innovative than ever.

Until then, stay positive, stay well, and let’s support each other so we can all get through this together.

Sincerely,

Jim