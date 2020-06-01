UPDATED: A day after APA CEO Jim Gosnell released a statement supporting the black community, he released another message saying that the agency will observe “Black Out Tuesday” as “a day of reflection and meaningful action in support of our colleagues, families, friends, clients and global community in the fight for racial justice.”

APA joins ViacomCBS, which announced Sunday that its would also be participating in “Black Out Tuesday”. They also said that they would be going dark today for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to pay tribute to George Floyd.

Read APA’s full memo below.

Dear APA,

On Tuesday, June 2nd, APA will observe “Black Out Tuesday” as a day of reflection and meaningful action in support of our colleagues, families, friends, clients and global community in the fight for racial justice.

While this is just one day, we will continue our commitment in the coming weeks and months that follow to identify and take action on what we can do as a company to fight for real change.

To quote APA’s first client, renowned civil rights activist and entertainer Harry Belafonte, “Each and every one of you has the power, the will and capacity to make a difference in the world in which you live.”

#BLACKLIVESMATTER

#THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED

Thank you.

Jim

PREVIOUSLY, Sunday 12:23 PM: As protests continue across the country in response to the discrimination and police brutality faced by the black community and the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others, media organizations, networks and agencies have come forward to voice their support for the black community. APA CEO Jim Gosnell is the latest to address the events of the past week.

Gosnell sent a memo to the APA staff which said the following:

Dear Colleagues,

Like all of you, I am devastated to see the civil unrest that has unfolded in major cities across our country. What began as peaceful demonstrations to protest racism and injustice in the wake of the recent tragedies in Minnesota and Georgia quickly devolved into violent confrontations with law enforcement, wreaking havoc in our local communities the likes of which has not been seen in decades.

While these events may have taken a turn for the worse, it does not negate the profound inequality and discrimination affecting our Black community. At times like these, it is imperative that we remain steadfast in our commitment to a better future for everyone, to listen and learn from the events unfolding before us, and to promise our community, our clients, and ourselves that we will utilize our talents, resources and relationships to support, empower and ensure their stories are told.

To quote the English theologian, Thomas Fuller, “It is always darkest before the dawn.” I sincerely believe our future is as bright as we want it to be. It is up to all of us to effect change.

Stay safe, keep positive and be well.

Thank you.

Jim