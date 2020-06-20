Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren, ‘Tina’ & ‘BLKS’ Take Trophies In Inaugural Antonyo Awards For Black Theater Artists – Complete Winners List

Audra McDonald, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical and its star Adrienne Warren, LaChanze, Aziza Barnes’ play BLKS and the Off Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf were among the big winners at tonight’s inaugural Antonyo Awards for black theater artists on Broadway and Off Broadway.
McDonald took the award for Best Actor in a Play on Broadway for her performance in the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune directed by Arin Arbus. Warren, who plays Tina Turner in Tina, was named Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway.
BLKS was named Best Play, and Tina took Best Musical.
Created by Broadway Black, a multimedia organization that includes a website and podcast, the Antonyos’ Juneteenth inaugural ceremony included such presenters and performers as McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, Ephraim Sykes, LaChanze, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Jelani Alladin, among others. Online voting was open to the public.
Related Story
Broadway Confronts Its Racism: 'Tina' Star Adrienne Warren & 'Be More Chill's Britton Smith On Seizing The Moment
The complete list of winners is:
THE ANTONYO AWARDS
Best Play
One in Two by Donja R. Love
Toni Stone by Lydia R. Diamond
All The Natalie Portmans by C.A. Johnson
STEW by Zora Howard
BLKS by Aziza Barnes **Winner**
Paris by Eboni Booth
Best Musical
The Secret Life of Bees
A Strange Loop
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical **Winner**
The Wrong Man
Girl From North Country
Jagged Little Pill
Best Revival
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf **Winner**
West Side Story
Native Son
Little Shop of Horrors
Fires in the Mirror
Two Can Play
Best Director
Stevie Walker Webb – One In Two
Robert O’Hara – BLKS
Whitney White – Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
Colette Robert – STEW
Raja Feather Kelly – We’re Gonna Die
Lileana Blain-Cruz – Anatomy of A Suicide **Winner**
Best Actor in a Play Off-Broadway
Kara Young – All The Natalie Portmans
Portia – STEW
April Mathis – Toni Stone
Kristolyn Lloyd – Little Women
Ato Blankson Wood – The Rolling Stone
Danielle Brooks – Much Ado About Nothing **Winner**
Best Actor in a Play on Broadway
Audra McDonald – Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune **Winner**
LaChanze – A Christmas Carol
Joaquina Kalukango – Slave Play
Blair Underwood – A Soldier’s Play
Best Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway
Ciara Renee – The Wrong Man
Larry Owens – A Strange Loop
Janelle McDermoth – We’re Gonna Die
Danyel Fulton – Broadbend, Arkansas
Joshua Henry – The Wrong Man
LaChanze – The Secret Life of Bees **Winner**
Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway
Kimber Elayne Sprawl – Girl From North Country
Adrienne Warren – Tina: The Tina Turner Musical **Winner**
Isaac Cole Powell – West Side Story
Daniel J. Watts – Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Shereen Pimental – West Side Story
Best Featured Actor in a Play Off-Broadway
Leland Fowler – One in Two
Nicco Annan – The Hot Wing King
Crystal Lucas Perry – A Bright Room Called Day
John Andrew Morrison – Blues for an Alabama Sky
Latoya Edwards – The Rolling Stone
Okwui Okpokwasili – For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf **Winner**
Best Featured Actor in a Play on Broadway
David Alan Grier – A Soldier’s Play
Ato Blankson – Wood Slave Play
Chalia La Tour – Slave Play **Winner**
Zawe Ashton – Betrayal
Grantham Coleman – The Great Society
Jordan Barbour – The Inheritance
Best Featured Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway
John Andrew Morrison – A Strange Loop
Starr Busby – Octet
Jasmine Cephas Jones – Cyrano **Winner**
Saycon Sengbloh – The Secret Life of Bees
L Morgan Lee – A Strange Loop
Taylor Iman Jones – Scotland, PA
Best Featured Actor in a Musical on Broadway
Sahr Ngaujah – Moulin Rouge
Celia Rose Gooding – Jagged Little Pill **Winner**
Jeanette Bayardelle – Girl From the North Country
Dharon E. Jones – West Side Story
Best Choreography
Raja Feather Kelly – A Strange Loop
Camille A. Brown – For Colored Girls Who Have Committed Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, **Winner**
Edisa Weeks – Novenas For a Lost Hospital
Adesola Osakalumi – Coal Country
Byron Easley – Slave Play
nicHi Douglas – Skinfolk: An American Show
Best Quarantine Content
Daniel J. Watts – The Jam IG Live **Winner**
Eddie Marwere – #BroadwayRemixChallenge
Drew Shade – Inside The Mind, a Mental Wellness series
Jordan E. Cooper – Mama Got A Cough
Sis – Living with Sis IG Series
Camille A. Brown – Social Dance for Social Distance
Best Lighting Design
Allen Lee Hughes – Toni Stone **Winner**
Alan C. Edwards – The Hot Wing King
Stacey Derosier – Novenas For A Lost Hospital
Allen Lee Hughes – A Soldiers Play
Best Scenic Design
Lawrence E. Moten III – Native Son **Winner**
Best Sound
Justin Ellington – One in Two
Rucyl Frison – Anatomy of a Suicide **Winner**
Luqman Brown – The Hot Wing King
Best Costumes
Toni Leslie James – For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf **Winner**
Dede Ayite – BLKS
Andy Jean – One in Two
Karen Perry- runboyrun/ In Old Age
Sarita P Fellows – Native Son
Ari Fulton – Novenas For a Lost Hospital
Best Hair & Wig Design
Cookie Jordan – Toni Stone
Nikiya Mathis – STEW
Greg Cooper Spencer – A Soldier’s Play
Nikiya Mathis – For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf **Winner**
Cookie Jordan – A Strange Loop
Best Orchestrations
The Secret of Life Bees
A Strange Loop
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
We’re Gonna Die
The Wrong Man
Skinfolk: An American Show **Winner**
Best Original Score
The Secret of Life Bees **Winner**
A Strange Loop
Broadbend, Arkansas
We’re Gonna Die
The Wrong Man
Best Book
Michael R. Jackson – A Strange Loop **Winner**
Lynn Nottage – The Secret Life of Bees
Katori Hall – Tina: A Tina Turner Musical
Harrison David Rivers – Broadbend, Arkansas
Best Solo Performance
Donnetta Lavinia Grays – Where We Stand
Michael Benjamin Washington – Fires in the Mirror **Winner**
Dierdra McDowell – Down to Eartha
Lifetime Achievement Award
Chuck Cooper **Winner**
Lorraine Hansberry Award
Playwright, Loy A. Webb **Winner**
Langston Hughes Award
Playwright, Donja R. Love **Winner**
The Welcome Award
Dharon E. Jones **Winner**
The Doors of the Theatre Are Open Award
The National Black Theatre **Winner**
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.