Anthem Sports & Entertainment Names Frank Tanki GM Of AXS TV And HDNET Movies

Anthem Sports & Entertainment has named former longtime Viacom exec Frank Tanki General Manager of TV properties AXS TV and HDNNET Movies.

Tanki has been working with Anthem for several months on growth plans and direction for the two channels, which focus, respectively, on music and film. Now he’ll oversee business strategy and day-to-day operations including programming, sales, creative, marketing, communications, research and HR. He’ll work with AXS TV’s existing MVPD partners as well as looking to expand distribution.

“Anthem has spent the last several months investing in research, content and the market opportunities for these two channels. Having Frank step in to lead the evolution of AXS TV and HDNET Movies is a significant addition to our executive team,” CEO Len Asper said, citing Tanki’s track record at Nickelodeon, CMT, Spike and Turner and expertise in distribution, branding and digital media.

“This is an incredible opportunity to help lead AXS TV and HDNET Movies forward into the future,” said Tanki.

In a decade at Viacom, Tanki was GM of TV Land and CMT and executive vice president, Brand Marketing and Creative, at Spike TV. At Nickelodeon, he oversaw the planning and marketing of global hits SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dora The Explorer. He also built strategic partnerships with sports leagues the NFL, NASCAR, MLB, and the NBA, and he worked with Sony Music on live-action series Big Time Rush. He started at Viacom as the Marketing Project Manager for The Rugrats Movie, Nick’s first tentpole.

At Turner, Tanki was director, promotions and marketing for Cartoon Network and Adult Swim.

Anthem has offices and studios in Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Toronto, London and Istanbul. Its other channels and businesses include Fight Network; Impact Wrestling; Game+ (Esports, gaming); and Game TV (game shows, competition-based reality series). It’s part-owner of outdoor channel, Pursuit Channel.