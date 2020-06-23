‘Another Life’: Tongayi Chirisa Set As Series Regular For Season 2, Three Recurring Also Cast In Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, Antebellum) is set as a series regular opposite Katee Sackhoff on the second season of Netflix’s sci-fi space drama series Another Life. Additionally, Dillon Casey (Remedy), Shannon Chan-Kent (Good Trouble) and Kurt Yaeger (L.A.’s Finest) will join in recurring roles.

Created by Aaron Martin (Slasher, Saving Hope, DeGrassi: The Next Generation), who also serves as showrunner, Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

Cast also includes Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace; Samuel Anderson as William; and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Cas Isakovic; among others.

Chirisa will play Richard Ncube, a decorated veteran of many Earth campaigns. Having seen active duty, Richard is very adept at making life-or-death decisions, and dealing with the fallout after he’s saved your life.

(L-R) Dillon Casey, Shannon Chan-Kent and Kurt Yaeger Denise Grant/Farrah Aviva/Shutterstock

Casey will portray Seth Gage. Head of Homeland Security, Seth is tasked with taking over the alien response, now that First Contact has been established. On the surface he’s affable and professional; underneath he’s incredibly ambitious, and determined to turn this alien arrival to his personal advantage.

Chan-Kent will play Iara. A hybrid alien-human A.I., Iara is a bridge between humans and their alien visitors. Neither side, however, completely trusts her – not the crew of the Salvare, nor the Achaia they encounter. Iara just wants to belong, somewhere. Anywhere.

Yaeger is Dillon Conner. A trained military engineer, Dillon served various tours of duty in Earth’s hot spots, and he lost one of his legs to an IED. His mission has now taken him to space, where every day is a new adventure.

Another Life hails from Alias Grace producer Halfire Entertainment. Martin and Noreen Halpern (Alias Grace, Rookie Blue, HUNG) executive produce.

Chirisa can next be seen co-starring opposite Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Peter Gallagher, and J.K. Simmons in Hulu and Neon’s upcoming romantic comedy Palm Springs. The film debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and sold for a record breaking $22 million rights deal. He will also star opposite Janelle Monáe in Lionsgate’s upcoming thriller Antebellum. Chirisa is represented by Domain Talent and Industry Entertainment.

Casey is known for his role as Griffin Connor on Remedy, and his other credits include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Nikita. He’s repped by The Characters Talent Agency and Buchwald.

Chan-Kent recently appeared in Freeform’s Good Trouble and Epix’s Get Shorty and will next be seen in the upcoming comedy series Woke. She’s repped by RED Mgmt and Vault Entertainment.

Yaeger most recently portrayed Clete Winslow in L.A.’s Finest and appeared in the first season of CBS All Access’ Tell Me a Story. He’s repped by CESD.