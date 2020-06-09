Animation Guild To Host Webinar For Recent College Grads Seeking Entry Into “Thriving” Cartoon Biz During Pandemic

The Animation Guild, IATSE Local 839, will host a Zoom webinar Wednesday night to offer tips to recent college graduates on breaking into the animation industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guild officials say the animation business has been “thriving” during the pandemic, while most other sectors of the industry have been completely shut down. “Over the last two weeks, animation studios and productions, including Bento Box, Disney TV, Cartoon Network and Rick & Morty have posted hiring notices,” the guild told Deadline.

“The coronavirus has affected recent graduates tremendously, not only robbing them of the traditions that mark the completion of a degree but making the transition into the workforce more challenging,” the guild said. “Many of the resources available to them in the past – portfolio reviews, student galleries, recruiting events – have been cancelled. This webinar will provide much-needed insights as graduates prepare to start their careers in the field of animation.”

The webinar will be moderated by Animation guild president Jeanette Moreno King and Alexandra Drosu, the guild’s director of communications and content.

“We reached out to 30 colleges and art schools and have almost 400 RSVPs,” Drosu said. Insiders will share interviewing and hiring insights, review best practices for portfolios and reels, and answer other questions graduates might have. Other topics to be discussed are social media presence, the difference between union and non-union studios, mentorships, technology, working remotely, and how to navigate starting out given the limitations created by the pandemic.

The 90-minute webinar begins at 6 p.m. June 10. Click here to register. Space is limited to 500 graduates, but the event also will be streamed live on Facebook.

Panelists will include Jorge Gutierrez, writer-director-producer of Book of Life and the upcoming Maya and the Three; Roger Oda, background designer of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and American Dad!; Latoya Raveneau, storyboard artist/supervising director of Final Space and the upcoming The Proud Family; Mairghread Scott, writer-producer of Guardians of the Galaxy and writer on Star Wars: Resistance; Marc Scott, visual effects supervisor on Boss Baby 2; Stephen Silver, character designer for Kim Possible and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?; Paula Spence, art director of the shorts program at Cartoon Network; and Emily Walus, background painter on OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes.