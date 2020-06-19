Amy Klobuchar Withdraws Her Name As Possible Biden Running Mate

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has reportedly withdrawn from consideration as the Democratic vice presidential candidate to Joe Biden, saying he should use the “moment to put a woman of color” on his team. .

“America must seize on the moment and I truly believe — as I actually told the VP last night when I called him — that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket,” she told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell in an interview Thursday night.

“And there are so many incredible, qualified women,” she said. “But if you wanna heal this nation right now, my party yes, but our nation, this is a hell of a way to do it.”

Klobuchar was considered one of the front-runners for presumptive nominee Biden’s vice presidential choice. However, her role as a Minnesota prosecutor and the unrest across that state and the nation likely dimmed her chances.

While working as a prosecutor, for Hennepin County, she failed to get charges brought against accused George Floyd kneeler Derek Chauvin for a separate incident where he fatally shot another man.

Biden has vowed to choose a woman as his running mate, and now the odds greatly increase that the choice will be a woman of color.

“I think I could’ve functioned fine and there’s a lot of untruths out there about my record and now is not the time to debate those,” she told MSNBC.