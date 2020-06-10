‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘DC’s Stargirl’ Viewership Rises

America’s Got Talent held steady Tuesday in primetime, delivering a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 8.61 million viewers. NBC’s two-hour reality talent show was followed by World of Dance (0.8, 4.52M), which dipped a tenth from last week. Both shows gave the network an easy win overall for the night.

DC’s Stargirl (0.2, 1.11M) held steady in the demo at the CW and the freshman series saw an audience boost. The network also aired am encore of Jim Gaffigan’s stand-up special Noble Ape.

CBS served repeats of NCIS and FBI, followed by the Gayle King-fronted news special Justice For All (0.4, 3.23M) which looked at racism and police brutality. It also aired on BET and the network’s streamer CBSN.

Elsewhere, ABC’s night lineup included The Conners and Modern Family encores as well as a fresh episode of The Genetic Detective (0.4, 2.71M), which held steady with last week’s numbers.

Fox aired reruns of Hell’s Kitchen and 24 Hours to Hell and Back.