‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘World Of Dance’ Gains A Step

America’s Got Talent continues to rule Tuesday in primetime, with the NBC variety competition series scoring a night-high 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 8.62 million viewers. It teamed with World of Dance (0.8, 4.35M), the night’s second highest-rated show, to help the network sweep both metrics overall on a night of mostly repeats.

AGT ticked up in viewers from last week while maintaining its demo number for a fourth consecutive week, while World of Dance ticked up a tenth in the demo.

The CW was the only other broadcast network to offer originals last night, with DC’s Stargirl (0.2, 960,000), which was steady, followed by The CW Happy Hour (0.1, 490K), which rose a tenth and gained in viewers from a week ago.

The lone other fresh episode was ABC’s The Genetic Detective (0.3, 2.24M), which dipped a tenth.

Fox and CBS aired full encore lineups, with the latter’s NCIS repeat the night’s second most-watched show.