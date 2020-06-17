‘AGT’ And ‘World Of Dance’ Top Tuesday; ‘Let It Fall’ Ratings Solid

NBC’s summer duo of America’s Got Talent and World of Dance teamed to top Wednesday’s broadcast primetime, a night that included ABC’s re-airing of John Ridley’s seminal L.A. riots documentary Let It Fall.

AGT scored a night-leading 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 8.44 million viewers, both on par with a week ago. World of Dance (0.9, 4.41M) ticked up in the demo week-over-week. NBC was the No. 1 network overall for the night in both metrics.

ABC was second in the demo thanks to Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 (0.5, 2.64M), Ridley’s 2017 documentary about the racial tensions in the city that led to the 1992 riots sparked by the acquittal of four LAPD officers who had beaten Rodney King.

The network followed that two-hour broadcast with a fresh episode of The Genetic Detective (0.4, 2.73M), which was even with last week.

The CW was the only other broadcaster to air original programming last night, with DC’s Stargirl (0.2, 930,000), which was even, followed by The CW Happy Hour (0.0, 310K).