Brian Grazer & Ron Howard's Impact Australia Selects 10 Projects For Accelerator Program

Vancouver Gets Official Guidelines To Restart Film & TV Production; Border Still Closed, Quarantine In Effect

'American Soul' Star Sinqua Walls Cast In Krystin Ver Linden's 'Alice' Thriller

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10114858aa) Sinqua Walls arrives at the 7th Annual ICON MANN Pre-Oscar Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria, in Beverly Hills, Calif 7th Annual ICON MANN Pre-Oscar Dinner, Beverly Hills, USA - 21 Feb 2019
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Sinqua Walls, who currently toplines the BET series American Soul, has been added to the cast of the Krystin Ver Linden-helmed indie thriller, Alice, joining Keke Palmer, who stars in the title role, Common and Jonny Lee Miller.

The pic, which is being financed by Steel Springs Pictures, is inspired by the true events of a woman of servitude in 1800s Georgia, who escapes the 55-acre confines of her captor to discover the shocking reality that exists beyond the tree line… it’s 1973. Walls will play Joseph a slave and Alice’s husband who live on Master Paul Bennet’s (Miller) plantation as they plot their escape to freedom after jumping the broom.

Peter Lawson is producing. Palmer will serve as executive producer with Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa of Steel Springs.

Walls can be seen as the Soul Train legend Don Cornelius in Season 2 of American Soul. Other credits include Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris, MTV’s Teen Wolf, Grey’s Anatomy, and Once Upon A Time. He’s repped by Artists First and Paradigm Talent Agency.

 

 

