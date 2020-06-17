‘American Idol’: ABC Hopeful That All Judges & Presenters Will Return, Even Expectant Mother Katy Perry

American Idol finished in an unusual fashion this year with its live shows being filmed remotely as a result of COVID-19.

The team behind the music talent competition will be hoping for smoother sailing for its next run in 2021.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke is also hoping that all of the stars on the show, including Katy Perry, who is set to give birth to her first child this summer, will return.

Perry was one of the judges alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with Ryan Seacrest hosting and Bobby Bones acting as in-house mentor.

“I love American Idol and was very proud how they pivoted to the production realities of this season. I thought they produced a phenomenal season and I thought the judges were fantastic and I’m hopeful that everybody is returning,” Burke told Deadline.

The I Kissed A Girl singer has previously said that she wishes to continue working once she has her baby and the lead time until next season suggests that she will be able to be back on the show. “I’m sure it will be an untraditional way, but look, I’m joining the force of working moms out there,” the popstar told SiriusXM earlier this year. “That is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn’t feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy.”

Last year, Perry, Richie and Bryan were announced to return to the Fremantle-produced show in August with Seacrest confirming his return in September.

