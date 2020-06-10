AMC’s Sundance Now Takes U.S. Rights To Tim Minchin Road Trip Drama ‘Upright’

AMC Networks streaming service Sundance Now has picked up its second international drama in as many days after taking the U.S. rights to Tim Minchin’s Australian show Upright.

The eight-part series will premiere on August 6 and tells the story of Lucky Flynn (Minchin) as he travels across Australia to see his dying mother with just an upright piano for luggage. Along the way, he meets runaway teenager Meg (Milly Alcock) and they forge an unlikely relationship.

Upright is made by Australian producer Lingo Pictures and was commissioned by Foxtel and Sky UK. eOne distributes the drama, while funding was provided by Screen Australia in association with the South Australian Film Corporation, Create NSW and Screenwest.

Minchin, who co-wrote and executive produced Upright, said: “The reactions to Upright in the UK and Australia have been like nothing I’ve ever experienced, and I can’t wait for Americans to see it. It’s quintessentially Aussie and, at the same time, utterly universal. And I’m pretty sure it’ll make you really laugh and properly cry.”

Sundance Now also acquired Finnish drama Shadow Lines this week, which is set in 1950s Helsinki and centers on Helena, a student who returns home from America and is recruited by her godfather to help stop the U.S. and Russia meddling in the Finnish presidential election.