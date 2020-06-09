Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Sky Plans To Publish BAME Representation Targets As Part Of $38M Pledge To Fighting Racial Injustice

Got A Tip? Tip Us

AMC’s Sundance Now Picks Up Zodiak Finland’s Period Cold War Drama ‘Shadow Lines’

Shadow Lines
APC

AMC streamer Sundance Now has acquired the first season of Finland’s 1950s Cold War drama Shadow Lines for the U.S., Canada and UK.

Co-producer and distributor About Premium Content secured the Sundance deal for the Zodiak Finland-produced show, alongside other sales in territories including Australia (SBS), Central and Eastern Europe (Viasat World’s Epic Drama Channel) and Spain (Sundance TV).

Shadow Lines was commissioned by Finnish streamer Elisa Viihde and a second season is now in development. It is written by mother and daughter team Kirsti Manninen and Katri Manninen and directed by AJ Annila and Alli Haapasalo.

The Finnish, English and Russian language drama is set in 1950s Helsinki, where the KGB and CIA battled for control of Finland. It centers on Helena, a student who returns home from America and is recruited by her godfather to help stop the U.S. and Russia meddling in the Finnish presidential election and maintaining the country’s independence.

Shannon Cooper, vice president of programming at Sundance Now, said: “With its riveting script and fascinating historical setting, Shadow Lines will make an excellent addition to Sundance Now’s slate of high-quality dramas.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad