AMC Reopens The First Of Chain’s Shuttered Theaters: Odeon Cinemas In Norway

Some good news here, especially on the AMC Theatres front. The Leawood, Kansas-based chain–the No. 1 circuit in U.S and Europe–is reopening three Odeon Cinemas in Norway effective today.

Odeon Cinemas Oslo Storo 14, Sandvika 8 and Lillestrøm 7 are the first three locations within the AMC and Odeon cinemas circuit to reopen, and its the first of roughly 1,000 theatres worldwide that AMC will reopen in the next several weeks and months as local governments lift restrictions.

AMC plans on an additional six more locations in Norway over the next two weeks, as the first phase of a wider reopening of Odeon Cinemas throughout Europe.

“I join with all AMC and Odeon employees around the world to offer our utmost sympathies to those affected by the coronavirus, as well as our sincere gratitude to those who have been on the front lines,” said Adam Aron, CEO & President, AMC Entertainment. “For several weeks, we have all been cooped up, cut off from our friends and for many of us, our family, all while having to put aside doing many of the things we enjoy. The opening of the Odeon Cinemas locations in Norway is an important first step in bringing movies back to the big screen at AMC and Odeon locations, and soon, moviegoers around the world can once again enjoy the magic of movie theatres with their friends and family in a safe, welcoming environment.”

Per AMC, all locations in Norway and throughout Europe will open with new safety procedures that ensure compliance with directives set by national and local governments. Each theatre will program popular repertory titles until new titles become available. Warner Bros. Tenet opens on July 17, followed by Disney’s Mulan on July 24. Solstice Studios will debut Unhinged stateside on July 1, as well as some foreign territories.

Deadline reported back in May that Norway was the second European nation to reopen as COVID-19 restrictions ease.