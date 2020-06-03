Amazon To Make Premier League Games Free To View In The UK When Season Returns

Amazon has netted the rights to show four live English Premier League games in the UK when the season returns this month — and has committed to making all of the fixtures free to view.

There are still 92 games left to be played of 2019/20 season after it was derailed by coronavirus in March. All of these matches will be televised in Britain across Sky, BT Sport, the BBC, and Amazon. In the U.S., games are shown across NBC, CNBC and NBCSN.

Amazon launched its Premier League offering in the UK last year, broadcasting two rounds of fixtures over the Christmas period. It will now show four more games — and you don’t need to be a Prime subscriber to view them.

Alex Green, managing director of Amazon Prime Video Sport Europe, said: “Like the rest of the country, we are excited to see the Premier League return to action. We will be making all four of Amazon Prime Video’s additional fixtures in the 2019/20 season available free of charge; fans will not need a Prime membership to view the games on Prime Video.”

Comcast’s pay-TV broadcaster Sky will show 64 live games, including making 25 matches available on free-to-air channel Pick. BT Sport has 20 games, while the BBC will show four live matches for the first time in its history.