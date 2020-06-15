Amazon Takes Multi-Territory Rights To Tennis Doc ‘Unraveling Athena’ With Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova & Chris Evert

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime Video has struck a deal with Kaleidoscope for tennis documentary Unraveling Athena for UK, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

Directed by Francis Amat over four years, the film explores the lives and experiences of some of tennis’s most decorated women players, including twenty former number ones.

Contributors include Billie Jean King, Martina Hingis, Tracy Austin, Evonne Goolagong, Kim Clijsters, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario, Monica Seles, Kim Clijsters, Caroline Wozniacki, Ana Ivanovic, Justine Henin, Jelena Jankovic and Victoria Azarenka.

Caroline Wozniacki Unravelling Athena

The film reveals their perseverance, trials, and, tribulations and achievements, offering insight into the mind of the pro athlete and what it takes to make a champion.

Prime Video will release the film in their territories on July 13 of this year. North American distribution rights were recently picked up by LA-based Shout! Studios, which plans to launch the film later this year.

Amat also produced along with Paloma Gongora from Zatopeka Films and Kaleidoscope Film Distribution Limited.