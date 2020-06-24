Amazon To Celebrate LGBTQ Community With Virtual ‘Pride Inside’ Festival

As the LGBTQ community and allies continue to celebrate Pride Month, Amazon Prime Video is setting a virtual fest of their own with “Pride Inside” June 27-28.

The fest, which will take place at PrimeVideoPrideInside.com, will support The Black AIDS Institute and the National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network. The fest will include performances by artists Betty Who, Vincint, The Aces and Greyson Chance. Drag icon Lady Bunny and RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Manila Luzon, Heidi N Closet, Monique Heart, Raja and Gia Gunn will also perform, teach makeup tutorials, and contribute to round-table conversations –which will certainly be a bit of shade.

Here’s how the virtual fest will work. The event will be totally immersive with a 360° environment and users will be able to create a profile that will allow them to invite up to nine friends to explore the festival together via peer-to-peer video. The virtual festival will be available globally with a maximum capacity of 2 million users.

Read details about the experiences and performances below:

Sashay into Pride with Drag Queen Superstars! Sixteen of the most popular Drag Queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race grace the “Pride Inside” Main Stage.

Drag Superstars Manila Luzon, Monique Heart, Trinity the Tuck, and Lady Bunny lead four different main stage, all-star dish sessions on Pride, today’s climate and everything in between in “Tea with the Queens.”

Be amazed at the talent and creativity of living room sing-alongs by RuPaul’s Drag Race alums including Raja, Valentina, and Heidi N Closet.

Visit the Glamazon Salon to learn beauty tricks and tips. Whether it’s brows by Heidi N Closet, Lady Bunny’s hilarious hardware store makeup shopping list parody, or a full tutorial from your favorite brand or influencer, you’re sure to be entertained and educated.

Stop by the Theater to enjoy content that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community including scenes of Prime Video’s award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the Transparent: Musicale Finale, as well as Amazon Music’s brand-new mini-doc titled Love Me Like You Should: The Brave and Bold Sylvester, which highlights the trailblazing queer disco icon featuring interviews with Billy Porter, Martha Wash, and more.

Escape the stress of the world for a moment and take a virtual load off in the Audible Sound Bath Studio. In this sound bath experience you will learn to harness the power of peaceful sounds and quiet guidance to help calm your mind and relax your body.

The fest will also allow users to create their own Pride float, free “Pride Inside” T-Shirt as well as their own virtual flag.

Listen and learn during LGBTQ&A Podcast Live! This unique “Pride Inside” edition will have host Jeffrey Masters in conversations with the leaders of the Black AIDS Institute and National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network, plus talent from Amazon Original shows available on Prime Video, including Alexandra Billings (Transparent), Trace Lysette (Transparent), Shakina Nayfack (Transparent), and Jonny Cota (Making the Cut).

Learn more about the Black AIDS Institute and the National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network charities and their important mission, including how you can either support them, or reach out to them with needs.

Amazon’s Alexa is also celebrating pride. Each day Alexa users can ask to hear a new story from queer history paired with a song to soundtrack the moment. Narrated by Melissa Etheridge, Tegan and Sara, and Kim Petras, the feature was developed with Matthew Riemer, co-creator of the @lgbt_history Instagram account and co-author of We are Everywhere. In addition, Alexa will provide LGBTQ facts with the Glamazon Pride Facts Skill. Users can simply say “Alexa, open Glamazon” to get started.

Amazon will showcase LGBTQ movies and stories with their Pride Collection including Homecoming: Season 2 starring Janelle Monáe, Transparent, Rocketman, The Watermelon Woman, Happy Birthday, Marsha!, Transmilitary, Major! and seasons 1-5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Amazon Music relaunched the PROUD Playlist, Amazon Music’s global playlist that spotlights new music from LGBTQ artists.