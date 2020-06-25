Amazon Prime Sets First Japanese Day-And-Date Release With Romance ‘Theater’

Amazon Prime Video has set Theater, the feature adaptation of Naoki Matayoshi’s second novel Gekijo, as its first day-and-date release in Japan.

The movie will launch on the service in 200 countries on July 17, and will also play in Japanese theaters, which have started to re-open following the coronavirus lockdown. The pic is expected to play in around 20 venues.

Starring Kento Yamazaki and Mayu Matsuoka, the movie follows a screenwriter who struggles to attract an audience to his theater company. One day, he sees a fashion student who dreams of becoming an actress, wearing the same sneakers as he does, and starts talking to her. A love between the two begins, as Saki supports Nagata in his dreams and becomes more and more involved in theater to fill the gap between ideal and reality.

Isao Yukisada (Go, Parade) directed the movie, Shunsuke Koga produced. Naohiko Sakamoto was executive producer.

“While many film releases have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are thrilled to be able to deliver the highly anticipated film to households across Japan and around the world as part of our growing content lineup for Prime members,” said Takashi Kodama, Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video Japan. “We hope that Prime members worldwide will enjoy this great romance film created by the talented director, Isao Yukisada, and actors such as Kento Yamazaki and Mayu Matsuoka.”