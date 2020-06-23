Amazon Sets Mystery-Comedy ‘Nancy Wu Done It’ From Kai Yu Wu And Jessica Henwick

Amazon has picked up a very different kind of young adult series that immerses you in a YA novel — literally. The new comedy series titled Nancy Wu Done It comes from writers and executive producers Kai Yu Wu (co-executive producer of Amazon’s Paper Girls and Carnival Row) and Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist and Game of Thrones actress) and is described as a mashup of Pleasantville and Nancy Drew.

The story follows a frustrated Asian American female YA author who suddenly finds herself transported into one of her own books. As a result, she must work with the titular character she created — who she now hates — to solve an unfinished mystery.

Nancy Wu Done It comes from Amazon Studios in association with Vertigo Entertainment. Roy Lee and Miri Yoon from Vertigo will serve as executive producers.

Related Story Microsoft Pulls Plug On Mixer, Teams With Facebook Gaming, Enabling Ninja And Other Notables To Return To Twitch

As inclusion is becoming more and more on top of mind in Hollywood, Nancy Wu Done It demonstrates a rare feat in that a team of Asian women and women of color assembled the project. Wu and Henwick, who are both Asian, wrote the series and it will be produced by Yoon, an Asian female. The lead is set to be Asian as well, but no actors are attached at this point.

The new series continues Wu’s working relationship with Amazon as she served as co-executive producer on the aforementioned Paper Girls and Carnvial Row. In addition, she is the creator and head writer of The Ghost Bride, an International Original series at Netflix. Her previous credits include Deception, Time After Time, The Flash and Hannibal.

Henwick is best known for her role as the popular Colleen Wing in Iron Fist and as the whip-wielding Nymeria Sand of the Sand Snakes in Game Of Thrones. On the big screen, she recently appeared in Underwater alongside Kristen Stewart and Vincent Cassell. She also recently wrapped filming Sofia Coppola’s On The Rocks which also stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray. She can also be seen in the Paramount’s forthcoming coming-of-age pic Monster Problems opposite Dylan O’Brien. Next year, will enter the kaiju genre in Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong directed by Adam Wingard and she will take the red (or blue) pill in the Lana Wachowski-directed Matrix 4, set to be released in 2022.