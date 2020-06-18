‘Alpha Gang’ Assembles With Andrea Riseborough, Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult Leading Ensemble

Click to Skip Ad
Jon Hamm
Courtesy of Amazon Studios/BBC Two

David and Nathan Zellner will direct Alpha Gang, with Andrea Riseborough, Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mackenzie Davis, Sofia Boutella and Steven Yeun starring .Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales with CAA Media Finance handling North American sales. Pic will be unveiled at virtual Cannes and shooting will commence in 2021 in Eastern Europe.

They look and sound human, but Alpha Gang are aliens, sent on a mission to conquer Earth. Armed and dangerous, they show no mercy, until they catch the most toxic, contagious human disease of all: emotion. Their plan for world domination is in danger of derailing once they start to feel joy, fear, empathy, and – worst of all – love… But hopefully they can still annihilate mankind before it’s too late.

The Zellner Brothers will direct and produce from the script written by David Zellner. Adele Romanski and Sara Murphy of Pastel will produce.

