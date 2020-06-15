Alice Feeney’s ‘His & Hers’ Thriller Novel In Works For TV From Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films, Kristen Campo & Endeavor Content

Alice Feeney’s (Sometimes I Lie) latest thriller novel His & Hers is in the works for the small screen. Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films, Kristen Campo (The Killing, The L- Word), and Endeavor Content have acquired the TV rights to the book on the heels of its publication this past Tuesday.

His & Hers tells the story of DCI Jack Harper and BBC newsreader Anna Andrews, whose paths cross for the first time following their divorce when a woman is found murdered in their hometown. Anna is reluctant to cover the case and Jack becomes suspicious of her involvement, until he becomes a suspect in his own murder investigation.The novel has already been featured on several “Best of 2020” roundups.

Chastain and Kelly Carmichael will executive produce for Freckle Films. Campo will also serve as executive producer.

His & Hers was published in the UK by HarperCollins in May, and will be released in the U.S. by Flatiron in July. The audiobook has been narrated by Richard Armitage (The Stranger). Translation rights have already been sold to Rowohlt in Germany, Casa Editrice Nord in Italy, Foksal in Poland, AST in Russia, and Balto in Lithuania.

“The last three years have been such a wonderful whirlwind and I’m still pinching myself,” said Feeney, a former BBC journalist. “I’m so thrilled to be working with Jessica Chastain, Kristen Campo, and the team at Endeavor Content. I love what they have planned for His & Hers, and I can’t wait to see Anna Andrews and Jack Harper brought to life on screen.”

His & Hers will be Feeney’s second recent series adaptation for the the small screen. Her debut novel, Sometimes I Lie, was a New York Times and international bestseller, and has been translated into over twenty languages. It is currently being made into a TV series by Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros. starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Freckle Films is currently in post-production on 355, an international spy thriller based on an original idea by Chastain, as well as The Eyes of Tammy Faye, based on the documentary of the same name for Fox Searchlight, with Michael Showalter directing and Chastain starring as Tammy Faye Bakker and Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker. The company is currently in development with Netflix on The Division, based on the best-selling Ubisoft video game, with David Leitch set to direct and Jake Gylenhaal and Chastain starring. Freckle Films also has a series in development at ITV and Sony Television

The book rights were repped by ICM Partners, as well as Luke Speed of Curtis Brown on behalf of Jonny Geller of Curtis Brown. Freckle Films is repped by CAA. Campo is repped by WME.