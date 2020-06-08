Alexandra Monir To Write First YA Novel About DC Superhero Black Canary

EXCLUSIVE: One of DC’s first female superheroes is getting the YA book treatment. Author Alexandra Monir is set to write the first-ever novel about the popular superheroine Black Canary in Black Canary: Breaking Silence. Random House Books will publish the book on December 29.

Black Canary: Breaking Silence marks the fifth book in the DC Icons series which includes Leigh Bardugo’s Wonder Woman: Warbringer, Marie Lu’s Batman: Nightwalker, Sarah J. Maas’s Catwoman: Soulstealer and Matt de la Pena’s Superman: Dawnbreaker.

The upcoming Black Canary story is set in a near-future Gotham City where the patriarchal Court of Owls rules and where women are denied the right to work, learn and make music. They have been stripped of everything. At 7 years old, Dinah Lance hears the sound of a girl singing — something she was never meant to hear. Fast-forward 10 years later and Dinah discovers the power of her voice — becoming the legendary Black Canary along the way. Fighting to balance her father’s desire to keep her safe, a blossoming romance with mysterious new student Oliver Queen, and her own need to help other women and girls rise up, Dinah wonders if her song will finally be heard. The book will include original songs lyrics written by the Monir who has an extensive musical background.

DC Comics first introduced Black Canary in 1947 and appeared alongside The Flash, Green Arrow and teamed up with the Justice League. In TV and film, Black Canary appeared in the short-lived series Birds of Prey where she was portrayed by Rachel Skarsten and in Smallville she was played by Alaina Huffman. Black Canary appeared in Arrow and officially entered the Arrowverse via the characters Dinah Laurel Lance, Sara Lance, and Dinah Drake who were portrayed by Katie Cassidy, Caity Lotz and Juliana Harkavy respectively. On the big screen, Jurnee Smollett-Bell sang her way to the Dinah Lance iteration of Black Canary in the Warner Bros. team-up superhero pic anchored by Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

Monir’s best-selling The Final Six was acquired by Sony in a pre-emptive deal. The Iranian American author has published numerous YA novels. She is repped by Gersh, Energy Entertainment and attorney Chad Christopher.