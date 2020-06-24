EXCLUSIVE: Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk) has been cast opposite Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike) in thriller Hunters In The Dark, which DDI is selling this week at the Cannes virtual market.

As previously announced, cast also includes Tzi Ma (Mulan), Ellen Wong (Glow) and Elodie Yung (Daredevil).

Veteran theater director Simon Evans is making his feature filmmaking debut on the film, which has revered cinematographer Christopher Doyle (In The Mood For Love) also aboard.

The film tells the story of 28-year-old English school teacher Robert Grieve (Pettyfer), who unexpectedly wins a bag full of cash. Adrift in Cambodia and eager for a way out of his life of quiet desperation, he decides to take a journey deeper into the wilder aspects of the country, coming up against a scheming American, a crooked police officer and a darker side of Cambodia.

Producers are Axel Kuschevatzky (The Secret In Their Eyes) and Phin Glynn (Waiting For Anya) of Infinity Hill. Co-producers are Cindy Teperman (Animal), Pettyfer and James Ireland of Dark Dreams Entertainment, while Jason Moring of DDI (Doorman) is set to executive produce in co-production with Nicholas Simon’s IndoChina Productions (Extraction). Shoot date has not been revealed.

Barnard had three films premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last year: The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Goldfinch and Radioactive. He is also known for BBC TV drama War & Peace and can currently be seen in the Fox 21/Nat Geo drama Barkskins with David Thewlis and Marcia Gay Harden.