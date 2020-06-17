‘Siesta Key’ Star Alex Kompothecras Is Fired By MTV Over Alleged Racial Slurs

Deadline has confirmed that Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras was fired over alleged racial slurs posted to his social media account. This comes as the MTV reality show’s season premiere aired on Tuesday.

An MTV spokesperson issued this statement to Deadline: “We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

The statement was also posted to the show’s social media accounts.

This is the third reality star MTV has cut ties with lately. Last week, the network cut ties with The Challenge’s Dee Nguyen and Teen Mom’s Taylor Selfridge.

MTV pulled the plug on Selfridge’s new special just last Wednesday after racist tweets she made years ago resurfaced.

Nguyen was let go after insensitive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and the killing of George Floyd.

Nguyen later apologized while Selfridge offered an explanation.