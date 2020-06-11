Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Leads Initiative For Mexican Filmmakers To Help Industry Workers

A number of leading Mexican producers have banded together to raise financial and medical support for “the most vulnerable” members of the nation’s film and television industry.

Del Toro, Cuaron Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

During a remotely staged audiovisual presentation at which all the participants chimed in from separate locations, the six prominent figures — Alfonso Cuaron, Guillermo del Toro, Salma Hayek and Alejandro Gonzalez-Inarritu among them — announced the creation of a relief fund created by the film community that will be managed by the Mexican Film and Arts Academy.

As is true all over the world, production in Mexico has been at a standstill since mid-March, which has directly affected roughly 30,000 families whose livelihoods depend upon industry production.

Hayek Photo: John Russo

The initiative has been backed by many top producers and other professionals. Inarritu spoke extensively during the video announcement gathering.

Stressing that anyone can donate to the cause, Gonzalez Inarritu believes that, due to the current crisis, “The industry is more united than ever before,” with the relief initiative unified under the banner of Sifonoforo, Fondo de Emergencia Audiovisual. Thus far, $450,000 has been raised, but much more will be needed.

“Our mission is to confront the pandemic as a united community,” the director said, “because that where our strength lies. Those who make cinema are a tribe, all with different specialties. It can take years to prepare a film—five years, or 20 years—and they are as fragile as dreams. You always fear that your little tribe could be lost.”

Also participating in the discussion were producers/industry professionals Eamon O’Farrill, Monica Lozano, Leonardo Zimbron, Inna Payan and Julio Chavezmontes. Contacts can be made through sifonoforomexico9@gmail.com or comunicacion@amacc.org.mx.