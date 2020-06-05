Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge To Host Audible Podcast ‘From The Oasthouse’

Steve Coogan’s iconic comic creation Alan Partridge has landed his own Audible podcast, titled From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast.

The 18-part series comes out of Coogan’s Baby Cow Productions and will feature the fictional TV and radio presenter offering “audio vignettes” on his life.

The series will drop on Amazon’s audio app Audible on September 3, but the company has made the first episode available for free on its Alexa voice assistant until June 12.

“All national treasures have a podcast. With this series, I want to give my fans an intimate view of who I really am,” Partridge said of his new venture.

Coogan first created the character in 1991 and is currently working on a second season of BBC show This Time With Alan Partridge.