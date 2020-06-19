Alamo Drafthouse Requiring Moviegoers Wear Masks In Wake Of AMC Avoiding “Political Controversy”

Alamo Drafthouse will be requiring all of its moviegoers, coast to coast, to wear masks. “When we open, the safety of our teammates and guests cannot be compromised. This is not political,” the chain said in a statement on Twitter.

“We will require that guests wear masks at the theater (except when eating and drinking). Those without masks will be given one,” the statement continued.

Alamo’s statement comes in the wake of AMC boss Adam Aron’s comments to Variety yesterday that the chain would not mandate the wearing of masks –in areas where the laws aren’t enforcing or insisting upon them– because “We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy,” Aron told Variety. “We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”

More criticism against Aron stems from AMC charging patrons $1 for face masks for those wanting them, versus giving them away for free. Alamo was keen to show that they have an opposite policy today, explicitly stating “Those without masks will be given one.”

AMC’s policy on patrons’ wearing masks is on par with Cinemark and Regal’s reopening safety policies: in areas of the country that are mandating face-wearing, the chain will enforce it, but in areas where it’s not insisted upon, the theater chain will encourage it. Aron got himself in hot water by expounding on this when he spoke to Variety to the point where there was a huge social media backlash.

AMC had no comment when reached about Aron’s remarks yesterday, nor did NATO as the theater owners’ org isn’t involved in dictating safety policies to theaters. NATO issued to theaters a handbook at the end of April entitled “Cinema Reopening Considerations” which suggested many of the protocols that theaters are putting in place with social distancing and extended cleaning between showtimes, etc, however, when it came to recommending moviegoers’ wear masks, there was no such mention. When it comes to masks, the document reads “Limit contact between theater staff and guests. Where face coverings are not mandated, consider requiring theater staff to wear face coverings (as recommended by the CDC) if they have contact with guests.”

Aron’s statements yesterday were perceived as kowtowing to Red State sentiment when it comes to the wearing of masks, despite White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci believing that wearing one is a valuable safeguard and respect for another person.

“I want to protect myself and protect others, and also because I want to make it be a symbol for people to see that that’s the kind of thing you should be doing,” Fauci told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on “Newsroom.”

The big three circuits issued their reopening plans and COVID-19 safety guidelines this week. Cinemark opens today in a four phase approach leading into Mulan on July 24 and Tenet on July 31. AMC will begin reopening on July 15 with 450 locations with another 150 between July 24 and 31. Regal will throw its doors back open between July 10 through July 24.

As of today, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida, Orlando and Tampa are requiring residents to wear face masks in public with a mandatory order in place in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Orange County according to New4Jax.com.