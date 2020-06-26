Agnieszka Smoczynska To Direct Dystopian Witchcraft Tale ‘Hot Spot’ For ‘High Life’ & ‘Before Midnight’ Producers

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a cool-sounding Euro package. Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczyńska, who will helm her English-language debut Silent Twins starring Letitia Wright this fall, has been set to direct dystopian crime drama Hot Spot.

Producers are Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska at Poland’s Madants, who produced Claire Denis’ High Life and Agnieszka Holland’s Mr Jones, alongside Before Midnight producer Christos V. Konstantakopoulos at Greek production outfit Faliro House.

Jan Naszewski’s New Europe Film Sales, which is repping rights on buzzy 2020 Cannes label title Sweat and has also been inking deals this week on Noomi Rapace starrer Lamb, has boarded world rights to the pic.

Poland has been on a roll in recent years, delivering acclaimed features including the Oscar-nominated trio Cold War, Corpus Christi and Loving Vincent. Smoczyńska herself helmed 2016 Sundance World Cinema Dramatic jury prize winner The Lure and 2018 Cannes premiere Fugue.

Related Story New Europe Sells Scandi Duo 'Disco' & 'A Perfectly Normal Family' Around The World

For Hot Spot, she is re-teaming with The Lure scribe Robert Bolesto. Set in the late 21st Century, the story brings together a tough investigator and a young woman representing a feared, exotic religion, after a mysterious murder in a refugee camp. The project is being developed with the support of The Sundance Institute, which presented Smoczyńska with its 2017 Global Filmmaking Award.

Śmieja-Rostworowska is developing the pic with her partners Beata Rzeźniczek and Bogna Szewczyk. The movie’s language is not set yet, but is likely to be non-English.

New Europe is part of Polish outfit NEM Corp alongside Madants and Ewa Puszczyńska’s Extreme Emotions (Cold War). Smieja-Rostworowska and Naszewski previously partnered on Sundance title The Pity, Venice and Toronto pic Under The Tree, and Cannes Un Certain Regard winner Rams. Puszczyńska and Naszewski are teaming for Tomasz Wasilewski’s upcoming Fools.

Śmieja-Rostworowska and Puszczyńska are also producing Silent Twins, which Deadline broke the news on back in February, alongside Kindred Spirit’s Anita Gou and 42’s Ben Pugh and Joshua Horsfield.

Smoczyńska is represented by High Spot, ICM Partners and Field Entertainment. Bolesto is represented by ZA Agency and Field Entertainment.