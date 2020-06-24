Apple Picks Up ‘The Afterparty’ Murder Mystery Comedy Series From Phil Lord & Chris Miller

UPDATED: Apple TV+ has given an eight-episode straight-to-series order to The Afterparty, a single-camera comedy series executive produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, from Sony Pictures TV and its label TriStar Television.

The project, which I hear already has hired a line producer and is zeroing in on casting the lead, is created by Miller who will serve as showrunner. It is described as a murder mystery set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

Lord Miller’s VP of Television Aubrey Lee will serve as producer.

The Afterparty marks the biggest piece of development to date for Oscar-winning writers/directors/producers Lord and Miller under the massive five-year overall deal they signed with Sony Pictures Television in April 2019.

Under the Sony TV agreement, the duo are developing live-action comedy and drama series as well as animated shows through their Lord Miller Productions company, including a suite of TV series based on Sony’s Universe of Marvel characters, which had been a priority for SPT.

Through their previous overall deal at 20th TV, Lord and Miller executive producer two animated series, Bless the Harts, which has been renewed for a second season by Fox, and Hoops for Netflix. They previously were executive producers and directors on the Fox/20th TV comedy series The Last Man On Earth, which earned them an directing Emmy nomination.

As writers, Lord and Miller previously co-created with Bill Lawrence the animated series Clone High. The news of the duo’s Apple series was first reported by Variety.