AFI Docs Unveils 2020 Slate: ‘9 To 5: Story Of A Movement,’ ‘Women In Blue’ Among Titles, Lee Grant To Be Honored

AFI Docs, to take place as a virtual film festival from June 17-21, unveiled a slate of titles on Monday that is heavy in topics having to do with race and gender.

Among the 59 films in the lineup is Women In Blue, an examination race, gender and violence in the Minneapolis police department. Also on the list of movies is 9 to 5: The Story of a Movement, which chronicles the 1970s movement for gender equality in the workplace. It is the latest film from Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who won an Oscar this year for American Factory.

Also in the lineup is Blood on the Wall, about the impact of the Trump administration’s immigration policy; Dilemma of Desire, about the importance of reclaiming female sexuality; and First Vote, about Asian-Americans gaining full participation in the electoral process.

Also on the schedule is Rebuilding Paradise, Ron Howard’s documentary about the aftermath of the 2018 fire that was the most destructive in California history.

The American Film Institute which hosts the festival along with main sponsor AT&T, said that 61% of the movies in the lineup are directed by women, 25% by people of color and 14% by LGBTQ directors.

Lee Grant will be honored at the Charles Guggenheim Symposium, which Washington Post critic Ann Hornaday moderating a conversation with the actress and filmmaker. Grant’s 1986 movie Down and Out in America also will be screened.

The AFI Docs will open with the previously announced Boys State, and close with Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President.

The festival is usually held in Washington, D.C., and in Silver Spring, MD. This year, films will be screened at docs.afi.com.

Michael Lumpkin, director of AFI Festivals, said, “Now more than ever, it is important to expand our perspectives and listen to voices that may differ from our own, and this year’s festival includes a diverse range of insights and experiences for audiences to share in.”

