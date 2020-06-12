A+E Networks UK Orders Woodwork Competition Format ‘The Chop: Britain’s Top Woodworker’

A+E Networks UK has commissioned a nine-part competition series for Sky History in which carpenters compete to be crowned Britain’s Top Woodworker.

The Chop: Britain’s Top Woodworker is produced by Big Wheel Film & Television and Motion Content Group, and will be hosted by comedian Lee Mack, presenter Rick Edwards, and carpenter William Hardie.

In a Great British Bake Off-style format, 10 contestants will gather in Epping Forest and aim to whittle, carve and chop their way to success, with their creations furnishing a lavish cabin in the woods.

The series premieres in October. The executive producer for Big Wheel Film & Television is James Quinn and Melanie Darlaston for Motion Content Group. The Chop was commissioned by Dan Korn, VP of programming at A+E Networks UK, and commissioning editor Diana Carter.

Korn said: “The skill and endeavour on show in the series is breath-taking but what makes The Chop particularly special, is the remarkable contributors whose patience, good humour and temperaments are tested to the limit in this high pressure and wholly entertaining new series.”