Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Three Counts of Rape, One Count Of Sexual Assault

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Tuesday that adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014.

Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, 67, was charged in case with three counts each of forcible rape and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. The case was filed for warrant yesterday.

If convicted, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Adult Film Star Charged With Sexual Assault of 4 Women https://t.co/1qFmd8N4A7 @LASDHQ #LADAOffice — Jackie Lacey (@LADAOffice) June 23, 2020

According to the D.A.’s tweet, Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson of the Sex Crimes Division is prosecuting the case. Thompson is also prosecuting Harvey Weinstein.

In May 2014, Jeremy is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood.

Jeremy allegedly sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017.

He also is accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

The District Attorney’s Office also declined a case against Hyatt due to insufficient evidence stemming from an incident in 2016.

Prosecutors are recommending bail at $6.6 million.

Jeremy denied accusations of sexual assault and rape in 2017.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Last week, Lacey filed charges against actor Danny Masterson in the alleged rapes three women in separate incidents at his home between 2001 and 2003.

In 2017, Lacey announced Tthe creation of a special task force to examine allegations of sexual assault in Hollywood as the number of accusations reported to police escalated in the wake of #MeToo.