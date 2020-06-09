Invisible Narratives & FaZe Clan Team For Feature Film Franchise

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman’s Invisible Narratives are partnering with esports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan to launch The FaZe Clan Universe, a feature-length film set which will arrive later this year.

For more than a year, Invisible Narratives and FaZe Clan have been developing the cinematic universe, which will expand the latter talent’s content on social media platforms (230M followers) into full length features. The project will be self-financed and Invisible Narratives will be seeking international partners. Deadline recently broke the news that Invisible Narratives is partnering with Michael Bay to produce the pandemic thriller Songbird, which will be one of the initial productions to shoot in Los Angeles post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Invisible Narratives and FaZe Clan’s flagship film is set to debut at a first-of-its-kind, drive-in movie premiere event in Los Angeles this September. The premiere, which will be shepherded in partnership with showman Jeff Beacher (Beacher’s Madhouse), will combine car culture, gaming, music and film together. Celebrity guests and FaZe members will be “driving” the red carpet with a complete motorcade. Additionally, Invisible Narratives and FaZe Clan are partnering with Epic Records for the pics’ soundtrack.

“We are in the middle of a generational shift unlike any in the history of storytelling and consumption, changing the entertainment industry forever. At Invisible Narratives, we understand that the process by which movies are produced, premiered, and distributed needs to change,” said Goodman and Sugerman. “We are thrilled to collaborate with FaZe Clan and Epic Records, the most engaged eSports, music, and culture communities on the planet, to bring this must-watch content event to fans. We are excited to re-think the Hollywood premiere with the debut of this project and expect to have one of the greatest red (car)pets of all time.”

“When Adam first introduced his unique idea for bridging the gap between YouTube content creators and filmmakers, I knew he was onto something big,” said Lee Trink, CEO, FaZe Clan. “Historically, Hollywood has taken an expedient approach to leveraging creators and their huge audiences. Invisible Narratives’ immense respect and keen understanding of that relationship sets the new standard for filmmakers bringing their formats to this massive and rabid audience.”