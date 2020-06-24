Adam Carolla: Jimmy Kimmel Is The “Most Decent & Generous Person You’ve Ever Met”

Adam Carolla has defended his The Man Show co-star Jimmy Kimmel after the ABC late-night host apologized for his blackface impersonations of Karl Malone and other black celebrities.

Comedian Carolla, who hosts his own podcast on the PodcastOne network, said that Kimmel was “in my top three of all time of decent people I’ve ever met in my life”.

“He is the most decent person and generous person you’ve ever met,” he said. “If everyone was like Jimmy Kimmel we’d be living in a f*cking utopia.”

Earlier today, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! apologized for the impersonations, which appeared on the pair’s Comedy Central show, and said that he had “evolved” and “matured” since it first aired.

“I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us,” he said. “That delay was a mistake. There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke.”

Carolla said it was a “new world order” and that it was “interesting when you know the story behind everything”.

“Could we remove the jewelers’ loupe in the spotlight from comedians? Politicians, OK, they’re making policy … comedians are there to push things and push boundaries,” he said. “Blackface is something, doing Karl Malone or Oprah is something else. If somebody does this now, then we must look at it now, we must look at it very different than then. Maybe it’s wrong, but that’s why we evolve and why we don’t do it anymore.”

He also supported Jimmy Fallon, who made a similar apology for his impersonation of Chris Rock on Saturday Night Live. “I don’t know Jimmy Fallon, but I’ve heard he’s a super fun and nice guy. They’re not part of the problem,” he added.