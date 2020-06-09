Actresses, Activists To Magnify Black Women’s Voices In New Instagram Campaign #SHARETHEMICNOW

A new social media campaign launching Wednesday called #ShareTheMicNow will have Black women speak from the Instagram accounts of white women who have large platforms from Julia Roberts to Gwenyth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Alex Morgan and Kourtney Kardashian. In the initial broad coalition of women, organizer Bozoma Saint John, Chief Marketing Officer at Endeavor, will take over Kourtney Kardashian’s account; Kahlana Barfield Brown will take over Julia Roberts’ account; Latham Thomas will take over Gwenyth Paltrow’s account; Angelica Ross will take over Hilary Swank’s account; and Ibtihaj Muhammad will take over Alex Morgan’s account.
#ShareTheMicNow wants to magnify “Black women and the important work they’re doing in order to catalyze the change that will only come when we truly hear each other’s voices,” the group said in a statement Tuesday. It “encourages Black and white women in relationship to recreate this action in their own spaces.”
The campaign is one of many initiatives to emerge from a period of remarkable social activism following the killing two weeks ago of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Planners of the event, including Saint John, authors Glennon Doyle and Luvvie Ajayi Jones, and Stacey Bendet, founder of fashion brand alice+olivia, said they aim to create a lasting social media campaign that magnifies Black women’s lives and stories, forms relationships among Black and white women to fuel future activism; and launches a network of disruptors who know and trust each other to create action for change. According to #SHARETHEMICNOW’s mission statement: “When the world listens to women, it listens to white women. For far too long, Black women’s voices have gone unheard, even though they’ve been using their voices loudly for centuries to enact change. Today, more than ever, it is NECESSARY that we create a unifying action to center Black women’s lives, stories, and calls to action. We need to listen to Black women.”
Black Women participating in the campaign:
1. Alencia Johnson
2. Alexa Idama
3. Angelica Ross
4. Austin Channing Brown
5. Bozoma Saint John
6. Brittney Cooper
7. Candace Marie
8. Cari Champion
9. Christina Rice
10. Deesha Dyer
11. Devi Brown
12. Elaine Welteroth
13. Elle Hearns
14. Eunique Jones Gibson
15. Fresco Steez
16. Gia Peppers
17. Ibtihaj Muhammad
18. Jessica O. Matthews
19. Jovian Zayne
20. Julee Wilson
21. Justina Omokhua
22. Kahlana Barfield Brown
23. Keah Brown
24. Kimberly Blackwell
25. Latham Thomas
26. Lauren Wesley Wilson
27. Lindsay Peoples Wagner
28. Luvvie Ajayi Jones
29. Melina Abdullah
30. Miatta Johnson
31. Monique Melton
32. Myleik Teele
33. Naima Cochrane
34. Nikki Ogunnaike
35. Nimotalai Ganiyu
36. Opal Tometi
37. Rachel Cargle, Activist
38. Seun Adigun
39. Stephanie Thomas
40. Stephanie Young
41. Tai Beauchamp
42. Tarana Burke
43. Thasunda Brown Duckett
44. Tiffany Aliche,
45. Yaba Blay
46. Yvette Noel Schure
White Women particpating in the campaign:
1. Abby Wambach
2. Ali Krieger
3. Arianna Huffington
4. Ashley Graham
5. Ashley Judd
6. Ashlyn Harris
7. Barb Schmidt
8. Brandi Carlile
9. Brené Brown
10. Busy Philipps
11. Cameron Esposito
12. Chelsea Handler
13. Cheryl Strayed
14. Chrissy Metz
15. Debra Messing
16. Diane von Furstenberg
17. Elizabeth Gilbert
18. Esther Perel
19. Glennon Doyle
20. Gwyneth Paltrow
21. Hilary Swank
22. Jen Hatmaker
23. Jenny Mollen
24. Jessica Seinfeld
25. Julia Roberts
26. Julianne Hough
27. Kathryn Budig
28. Katie Couric
39. Kimberly Williams-Paisley
30. Kourtney Kardashian
31. Liz Plank
32. Mandy Moore
33. Megan Rapinoe
34. Melissa Urban
35. Michelle Monaghan
36. Nina Tame
37. Sara Bareilles
38. Sarah McBride
39. Sarah Paulson
40. Sarah Sophie Flicker
41. Seane Corn
42. Selma Blair
43. Sophia Bush
44. Stacey Bendet
45. Sue Bird
