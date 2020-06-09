Actresses, Activists To Magnify Black Women’s Voices In New Instagram Campaign #SHARETHEMICNOW

A new social media campaign launching Wednesday called #ShareTheMicNow will have Black women speak from the Instagram accounts of white women who have large platforms from Julia Roberts to Gwenyth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Alex Morgan and Kourtney Kardashian. In the initial broad coalition of women, organizer Bozoma Saint John, Chief Marketing Officer at Endeavor, will take over Kourtney Kardashian’s account; Kahlana Barfield Brown will take over Julia Roberts’ account; Latham Thomas will take over Gwenyth Paltrow’s account; Angelica Ross will take over Hilary Swank’s account; and Ibtihaj Muhammad will take over Alex Morgan’s account.

#ShareTheMicNow wants to magnify “Black women and the important work they’re doing in order to catalyze the change that will only come when we truly hear each other’s voices,” the group said in a statement Tuesday. It “encourages Black and white women in relationship to recreate this action in their own spaces.”

The campaign is one of many initiatives to emerge from a period of remarkable social activism following the killing two weeks ago of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Planners of the event, including Saint John, authors Glennon Doyle and Luvvie Ajayi Jones, and Stacey Bendet, founder of fashion brand alice+olivia, said they aim to create a lasting social media campaign that magnifies Black women’s lives and stories, forms relationships among Black and white women to fuel future activism; and launches a network of disruptors who know and trust each other to create action for change. According to #SHARETHEMICNOW’s mission statement: “When the world listens to women, it listens to white women. For far too long, Black women’s voices have gone unheard, even though they’ve been using their voices loudly for centuries to enact change. Today, more than ever, it is NECESSARY that we create a unifying action to center Black women’s lives, stories, and calls to action. We need to listen to Black women.”

