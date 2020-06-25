Actors’ Equity Urges Florida’s Walt Disney World To Postpone July Reopening

Actors’ Equity Association is calling on Walt Disney World in Florida to follow California’s Disneyland in postponing its reopening due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and to strengthen safety protocols with regular testing, the union said today.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, currently is planning a phase reopening beginning July 11.

“If Disneyland has postponed, it is unclear how Walt Disney World can responsibly move toward reopening when coronavirus cases are much worse in Florida,” said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors’ Equity Association. “For weeks, we have made it clear to Disney that testing is a fundamental part of maintaining a safe and healthy environment for everyone, from the guests to the cast.”

McColl continued, “It is deeply disturbing that while coronavirus cases in Florida surge, Disney is refusing to provide regular testing to one of the few groups of workers in the park who by the very nature of their jobs, cannot use personal protective equipment. Now is the time for Disney to pause, focus on the science and put the safety of their actors and stage managers first by making regular testing available.”

Equity cited Florida’s recent record spikes in coronavirus cases, and noted that the park’s actors and performers cannot use PPE.

Yesterday, Disneyland in Anaheim delayed its planned reopening while it awaits approval from California authorities. Disney had announced a July 17 reopening for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.