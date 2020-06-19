Kate Shindle Re-Elected President Of Actors’ Equity

Kate Shindle has been re-elected president of Actors’ Equity, the union representing more than 51,000 theatrical actors and stage managers. She was first elected to the post in 2015, having previously served as the union’s eastern regional vice president. She made her Broadway debut in Jekyll & Hyde, with other notable Broadway roles including Sally Bowles in Cabaret, Vivienne in Legally Blonde and the Mad Hatter in Frank Wildhorn’s Wonderland.

In other elections, Dee Hoty was elected Eastern regional vice president and Kelley Faulkner was elected Cntral regional vice president. Doug Carfrae, running unopposed, was elected Western regional vice president.

The union did not provide vote totals or say who the losing candidates were in any of the races.

The election also included 42 council seats across all three regions, representing principal actors, chorus actors and stage managers, along with a new at-large category.

The candidates elected Eastern Region Principal Councilor:

Victoria Clark

Michele L. Pawk

Kellie Overbey

Michele Ragusa

Claire Karpen

Jeffrey Omura

Richard Topol

Bobby Moreno

Robert Stanton

Nancy Slusser

The candidates elected Eastern Region Chorus Councilor:

Nikka Graff Lanzarone

Kirsten Wyatt

Rashaan James II

Rebecca Kim Jordan

Wally Dunn

Kilty Reidy

Brian Myers Cooper

The candidates elected Eastern Region Stage Manager Councilor:

Lisa Dawn Cave

Erin Maureen Koster

Rebecca McBee

The candidates elected Eastern Region At-Large Councilor:

Leslie Sears

Josie DiVincenzo

Logan Benedict

The candidates elected Central Region Principal Councilor:

Wydetta Carter

Bear Bellinger

Doug MacKechnie

Katherine Nelson was elected Central Region Stage Manager Councilor: Sarah LaBarr, running unopposed, was elected Central Region At-Large Councilor:

The candidates elected Western Region Principal Councilor:

Kate Burton

Kim Huber

Heather Lee

Desiree Mee Jung

Barbara Callander

Angela Sauer

Jeffrey B. Landman, running unopposed, was elected Western Chorus Councilor: David S. Cohen was elected Western Region Stage Manager Councilor Rebecca L. Skupin was elected Western Region Stage Manager Councilor (two-year term): Kim Titus was elected Western Region At-Large Councilor: