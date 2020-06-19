Kate Shindle Re-Elected President Of Actors’ Equity

Kate Shindle has been re-elected president of Actors’ Equity, the union representing more than 51,000 theatrical actors and stage managers. She was first elected to the post in 2015, having previously served as the union’s eastern regional vice president. She made her Broadway debut in Jekyll & Hyde, with other notable Broadway roles including Sally Bowles in Cabaret, Vivienne in Legally Blonde and the Mad Hatter in Frank Wildhorn’s Wonderland.
In other elections, Dee Hoty was elected Eastern regional vice president and Kelley Faulkner was elected Cntral regional vice president. Doug Carfrae, running unopposed, was elected Western regional vice president.
The union did not provide vote totals or say who the losing candidates were in any of the races.
The election also included 42 council seats across all three regions, representing principal actors, chorus actors and stage managers, along with a new at-large category.
The candidates elected Eastern Region Principal Councilor:
Victoria Clark
Michele L. Pawk
Kellie Overbey
Michele Ragusa
Claire Karpen
Jeffrey Omura
Richard Topol
Bobby Moreno
Robert Stanton
Nancy Slusser
The candidates elected Eastern Region Chorus Councilor:
Nikka Graff Lanzarone
Kirsten Wyatt
Rashaan James II
Rebecca Kim Jordan
Wally Dunn
Kilty Reidy
Brian Myers Cooper
The candidates elected Eastern Region Stage Manager Councilor:
Lisa Dawn Cave
Erin Maureen Koster
Rebecca McBee
The candidates elected Eastern Region At-Large Councilor:
Leslie Sears
Josie DiVincenzo
Logan Benedict
The candidates elected Central Region Principal Councilor:
Wydetta Carter
Bear Bellinger
Doug MacKechnie
Katherine Nelson was elected Central Region Stage Manager Councilor: Sarah LaBarr, running unopposed, was elected Central Region At-Large Councilor:
The candidates elected Western Region Principal Councilor:
Kate Burton
Kim Huber
Heather Lee
Desiree Mee Jung
Barbara Callander
Angela Sauer
Jeffrey B. Landman, running unopposed, was elected Western Chorus Councilor: David S. Cohen was elected Western Region Stage Manager Councilor Rebecca L. Skupin was elected Western Region Stage Manager Councilor (two-year term): Kim Titus was elected Western Region At-Large Councilor:
