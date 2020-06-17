ABC’s ‘The Rookie’ Will Address Issue Of Police Brutality In Season 3

Cop dramas have been under the microscope following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests against police brutality.

ABC’s The Rookie, which stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, is taking steps to address these issues as it heads into season three.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told Deadline that creator Alexi Hawley has brought in a number of experts to discuss the issues around policing in America in 2020.

“Alexi Hawley is a really thoughtful ally and partner and has been in the writers’ room for some time, already planning to address the current conversation going on around police work,” she said. “I’m impressed with his thoughtfulness and leadership about hearing and adapting the current conversations to the storylines. It’s a diverse writers room and I’m hearing that the conversations going on in that room are inspired and give me hope that that show will address and not ignore the conversations around policing.”

The show, which also stars Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter, is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.

Hawley exec produces with Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter.