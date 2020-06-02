ABC News To Air Primetime Special, ‘America In Pain,’ Focusing On Protests And Outrage To George Floyd Death

ABC News air a primetime special on Tuesday on the protests and outrage that have followed the death of George Floyd.

America in Pain: What Comes Next will be anchored by Robin Roberts, David Muir and Byron Pitts, with reporting from network correspondents. The special will air at 9 PM ET.

According to the network, the special “will take a close look at the hurt and anger sweeping the nation, and the reasons behind those feelings; stories of protesters; and why this moment may be a turning point for race in America.”

The network has done a series of special report as protests have spread across the country, including on Saturday and A Nation Divided on Sunday on ABC News Live.

The executive producers of America in Pain: What Comes Next? are John R. Green and Catherine McKenzie.

The special is the latest in special reports on the protests. On Sunday, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt anchored a special report in primetime. On the newscast on Monday, Holt said, “The shattered glass from a night of rage has largely been swept up here in New York’s SoHo neighborhood and communities across the country that were rocked by spasms of looting and violence overnight. Now, the ritual of boarding up takes place and bracing for what tonight may bring.”

He added, “An anguished and weary America asking, when will this all end? When will the protests end? When will the police brutality that triggered them end? The virus, the financial ruin that have taken us to the edge, when will they end?”