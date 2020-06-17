ABC Details “Thoughtful” & “Innovative” Plans For ‘The Bachelorette’ & ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The Bachelorette became one of the most high-profile reality shows to get hit by the COVID-19 production shutdown.

However, Clare Crawley will get her shot at love and ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke revealed that he dating format is set to go into production in July ahead of its fall debut.

As expected, the show, which is hosted by Chris Harrison, will be produced in quarantine fashion with the cast and crew not allowed to come in and out of the production as the show is filmed.

“There is a production plan that is coming together,” Burke told Deadline. “I have seen the plan, it is very thoughtful and is being vetted now at the studio level and guilds. I do believe that the show will be able to come together and go into production in July.”

Elsewhere, Burke also teased details of the return of Dancing with the Stars, which is returning for its 29th season.

The former Freeform boss told Deadline that BBC Studios, the company that produces the show, had taken lessons from other territories, where the UK-originated format is produced.

“I have seen the presentation from the Dancing with the Stars producers on how we are planning to produce this show, post-COVID and with the health regulations in place because they have the advantage of making it in other territories and I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it,” she said. “We are bringing all of those innovations to the American broadcast. I’m really confident in their plan.”

This comes after former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe became the first star lined up to waltz over to the show. Bristowe was surprised during this week’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! by host Chris Harrison, who asked her if she would do it.