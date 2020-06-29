ABC Intends To Film 5 Pilots This Year, Including Katey Sagal’s ‘Rebel’ & Delroy Lindo’s ‘Harlem’s Kitchen’, Rolls 3 To Second-Cycle

ABC intends to shoot five pilots once production can safely resume and is rolling three projects to its next pilot cycle.

The network is picking up the cast options for the five projects that it has committed to producing this year through to September 30.

This includes dramas Rebel, starring Katey Sagal and Andy Garcia and Delroy Lindo’s Harlem’s Kitchen, as well as comedies Bossy, which was formerly known as Kids Matter Now, Topher Grace’s Home Economics and Work Wife.

Rolled over into its ‘second cycle’ development are Adopted, National Parks Service, which was formerly known as ISB and Triage.

That leaves Prospect, Wreckage and the Untitled Kapnek/Holland Project, which was formerly known as Wild Child.

This comes as it has also decided not to move forward with the reboot of Thirtysomething, Valley Trash and Brides.

Last month, it picked up two new projects, straight-to-series, David E. Kelley’s Big Sky and Kari Lizer’s Call Your Mother.

REBEL

Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree — a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost. Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today.

Studios: Sony Pictures TV/ABC Studios

Team: Krista Vernoff (w, ep), John Davis (ep), John Fox (ep), Erin Brockovich (ep), Alexandre Schmitt (ep), Andrew Stern (ep), Tara Nicole Weyr (d), Mike Stein (co-ep)

Cast: Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia, John Corbett, James Lesure, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Lex Scott Davis

HARLEM’S KITCHEN

Executive Chef and patriarch Ellis Rice runs a successful fine-dining restaurant in Harlem with his wife and three daughters. But an unexpected death thrusts the family into turmoil and puts the restaurant’s future in jeopardy as long-buried secrets are revealed.

Studios: Mandeville Television/ABC Studios

Team: Zahir McGhee (w, ep), Marcus Samuelsson (ep), Laurie Zaks (ep), Todd Lieberman (ep), David Hoberman (ep)

Cast: Delroy Lindo, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Miguel Gomez, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Adrianna Mitchell, Pepi Sonuga

KIDS MATTER NOW (Multi-camera)

A diva boss with no patience for working parents adopts a baby and has a change of heart, casting her mother-of-three assistant as an unlikely mentor and upending the office dynamics.

Studios: CBS Television Studios/20th Century Fox TV

Team: Shana Goldberg-Meehan (w, ep), Christine Gernon (d, ep)

HOME ECONOMICS (Single camera)

Follows three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle class and one barely holding on.

Studios: ABC Studios/Lionsgate TV

Team: Michael Colton (w, ep), John Aboud (w, ep), Eric Tannenbaum (ep), Kim Tannenbaum (ep), Jason Wang (co-ep)

Cast: Topher Grace

WORK WIFE (Single camera)

The story of a platonic male/female team whose professional success, personal friendship and ability to share deodorant makes their lives work. Set in the world of real estate, Dani and Scott have taken the leap to start their own team. Now feeling the stress of being the boss, they have to rely on the yin-yang of their dynamic more than ever to keep their professional and personal lives afloat. Inspired by the real-life partnerships of producers Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and writers Casey Johnson and David Windsor.

Studios: ABC Studios/Milojo Productions/Ryan Seacrest Productions

Team: David Windsor (w, ep), Casey Johnson (w, ep), Todd Holland (d, ep), Kelly Ripa (ep), Mark Consuelos (ep), Albert Bianchini (ep), Ryan Seacrest (ep), Nina Wass (ep), Andrea Shay (ep)

Cast: Angelique Cabral, Tone Bell, Kelly Ripa (recurring)