‘9-1-1’ Castmates Blast Ryan Guzman’s Defense Of Using N-Word

Aisha Hinds and Oliver Stark took to Twitter today to denounce their 9-1-1 castmate Ryan Guzman’s defense of his and his fiancée’s use of racial slurs including the N-word. See their posts below.

Guzman, who plays Firefighter Eddie Diaz on the Fox drama, did an Instagram Live on Sunday in which he defended his fiancée Chrysti Ane’s response to old tweets that resurfaced in which she used slurs — as he did as well. Ane since has apologized on social media, but Guzman said in the video that and his multicultural friends “call each other slurs all the time.” Watch the video below.

“I have plenty of friends — black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time,” Guzman says in the clip. “We call each other slurs all the time. We don’t get butt-hurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down. So, what are y’all trying to get at? You’re trying to prove that somebody that’s not racist is racist? Nah. You don’t have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all.”

Here is what Hinds and Stark — who play Firefighter/Paramedic Henrietta Wilson and Firefighter Evan Buckley on the show, respectively — had to say about their castmate’s video today:

How I FEEL daily is a perpetual state of GRIEF. There’s sadly no version of this indefensible discourse that doesn’t exacerbate that grief. There’s legions of learned behaviors that need to be named and neutured so we don’t continue to give life to them. May we know & DO BETTER. https://t.co/NmhIOVDWK4 — Aisha Hinds (@AishaHinds) June 1, 2020