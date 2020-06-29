’60 Minutes’ Tops Sunday Ratings, ‘Hollywood Game Night’ Ticks Down

60 Minutes took the top spot ratings-wise on Sunday night, delivering a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 7.71 million viewers, which is a tick up on both counts from last week. This kicked off the night and led into the BET Awards on CBS (0.4, 1.96M). However, these numbers for the annual ceremony are solely from the broadcast portion of the ratings and will be adjusted with cume numbers from the simulcast.

At NBC, Hollywood Game Night dipped a tenth from last week with a 0.2 in the demo and 1.81 million viewers and was followed by reruns of The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.

ABC started the night off with a repeat of America’s Funniest Home Videos and served fresh episodes of their Sunday night game show block. All three shows were down a tenth across the board with Celebrity Family Feud (0.7, 5.50M), Press Your Luck (0.6, 3.80M) and Match Game (0.5, 3.46M).

Fox served another helping of encores with Last Man Standing, Duncanville, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy while the CW did the same with DC’s Stargirl and Penn and Teller: Fool Us.

