‘30 Rock’ Returns To NBC For Upfront Special

The iconic 30 Rock is returning to NBC for a remotely produced Upfront special event.

The hourlong commercial-free special, which will air Thursday, July 16 at 8 PM, will feature the return of cast members from the original series including Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and more. The special will be rebroadcast across USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy and CNBC as well as available to stream on Peacock on Friday, July 17 at 9 PM.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” said Fey and Robert Carlock, the executive producers of 30 Rock. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” said Linda Yaccarino, chairman, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry—a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them. As the old saying goes… when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!”

“We put our fans first in everything we do at NBCUniversal, so of course our audiences are at the heart of our reimagined Upfront experience,” said Josh Feldman, EVP, Head of Marketing & Advertising Creative, NBCUniversal. “This very special 30 Rock event will bring together video, advertising, and humor to show the world the power of One Platform in a whole new way.”

The Upfront event will feature 30 Rock characters including Liz Lemon (Fey), Jack Donaghy (Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (McBrayer) and more to celebrate “the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season,” the network said.

The special will feature guest appearances from talent from across its portfolio and platform, and will highlight new and returning programming from NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, Syfy, E!, Bravo, and more.

Broadway Video and Little Stranger are producing the special in association with Universal Television and NBCUniversal Creative Partnerships. Oz Rodriguez (Saturday Night Live) will direct the special.

Originally airing on NBC from October 2006-January 2013, 30 Rock won 16 Emmys including three in a row for Outstanding Comedy Series; seven Golden Globes; 22 guild Awards among SAG, WGA, DGA and PGA; as well as Image, Peabody and AFI Awards. The series is also the record-holder for most Emmy nominations in one season for any comedy series, and received a total of 103 Emmy nominations over its seven-season run.