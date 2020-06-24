EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based 123 Go has acquired international rights to Marc Carlini’s dramedy feature She’s In Portland and is shopping the title at this week’s Cannes virtual Marche.

The film premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in January 2020, and stars Tommy Dewey (Casual), Francois Arnaud (The Borgias), and Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights). It follows a family man who, after recognizing that his best friend from college is in a slump, convinces him to travel up the California coast in search of “the one that got away”.

Pic was produced by Jeremy Alter alongside Carlini. Greg O’Bryant, T. Justin Ross, Todd Slater, Grant Slater, and Jonathan M. Black served as executive producers. Oren Skoog and Scott Trimble co-produced.

“She’s In Portland is a beautifully crafted, funny, stylish, and thought-provoking comedic film,” 123 Go’s President Brady Bowen said. “We are very pleased to be part of this amazing film and feel like many buyers will be able to relate with this unique story.”

Todd Slater of Slater Brothers Entertainment brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers with 123 Go’s Brady Bowen. The film team also say they have secured domestic distribution, to be announced soon.