‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’, ‘Good Girls’ Season Finales Rise In Ratings; ‘American Idol’ Tops Sunday

NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist ended its freshman season with a 0.4 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 1.98 million viewers. The musical dramedy, which is awaiting word on a second-season renewal, ticked up a tenth from last week and matched its highest viewership since March 1. The good news continued with the season finale of Good Girls (0.4, 1.76M), which also saw a boost from last week.

On ABC, American Idol (0.9, 6.41M) dipped a tenth from last week’s debut of its at-home live episodes but still topped Sunday night in ratings, leading the network to the No. 1 spot overall in the demo. Meanwhile, The Rookie (0.7, 5.01M) held steady while America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.7, 5.25M) returned with a fresh episode.

Elsewhere, CBS kicked off “Sunday Night at the Movies” with Raiders of the Lost Ark (0.6, 5.26M), while 60 Minutes (0.7, 9.11M) slipped two-tenths but was the night’s most-watched program. CBS won the night in viewers.

As for Fox’s Sunday animation block, The Simpsons (0.5, 1.33M) and Bob’s Burgers (0.5, 1.20M) held steady in the demo, while Duncanville (0.3, 935,000) and Family Guy (0.5, 1.37M) ticked down. The remainder of NBC’s lineup saw a tick up with The Wall (0.5, 3.04M), while Little Big Shots (0.3, 2.51M) held steady.

At the CW, Batwoman (0.2, 673,000) was even and Supergirl (0.1, 605K) returned from hiatus to a series low.