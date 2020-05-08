‘Younger’ Spinoff Starring Hilary Duff In The Works

ViacomCBS has teamed with Younger creator Darren Star on a spinoff of TV Land’s flagship series, with Hilary Duff to star, sources tell Deadline.

The veteran comedy, which is heading into its seventh season, stars Sutton Foster. The spinoff would be built around Sutton’s co-star Duff.

The project is currently in early development and a network is not yet attached. It could be headed to Paramount Network, we hear, where Younger was slated to move for its sixth season, but plans were reversed and it remained in its original home on TV Land. It’s also possible the series could be shopped elsewhere.

A TV Land spokesperson declined comment.

A strong ratings performer, Younger ranked as the top cable comedy last year among women 18-49 and women 25-54. The Season 6 premiere was TV Land’s highest-rated series premiere ever among viewers 25-54 and women 25-54, according to the network.

Related Story 'Blue Bloods' Costume Designer & ViacomCBS Cuffed With Racial Discrimination Suit; Studio "Looking Into Claims"

In addition to Foster and Duff, Younger stars Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. It follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing — while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

Season six of the series find Duff’s Kelsey leaning into her new role as publisher at the freshly minted Millennial Print.

Over the years, Younger has expanded into a multi-platform franchise, including after-show Getting Younger, the Younger Uncovered podcast; and two books published by Simon & Schuster.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.