XYZ’s Todd Brown, ‘Vivarium’ Writer & New Frontieres Head To Debate Genre Industry Future In Live Streamed Panel

EXCLUSIVE: A group of genre professionals will come together this week on Friday (May 8) to discuss the future of their industry in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Featuring notable names including XYZ exec Todd Brown and Vivarium screenwriter and producer Brendan McCarthy, the virtual panel is being organized by the Haapsalu Horror & Fantasy Film Festival, the genre event run by Estonia’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival that was forced to move online this year due to the virus lockdown.

The panel, run as part of the European Genre Forum which is co-run by Tallinn with Amsterdam Imagine Film Festival and Fantastic Zagreb Film Festival, will take place at 8AM PST / 5PM Eastern European time. It will also feature Annick Mahnert, the newly installed head of Frontieres, Re-Animator producer Brian Yuzna, Arri MEDIA’s Deputy Head of Sales & Acquisitions Moritz Hemminger, and Jongsuk Thomas Nam, the director of BiFan’s Network of Asian Fantastic Films.

The event will stream live on the Tallinn Black Nights Facebook page and the Haapsalu festival’s Facebook and website.

Panelists will analyse opportunities for international genre industry players during the crisis, including how the biz can harness its VOD relationships, as well as exploring what will become of the festival and market circuit.

Sten Saluveer (Head of NEXT at Marché du Film) will moderate the panel. The Haapsalu festival runs May 8-10 online.